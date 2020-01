Alphabet public market capitalization tops $1 trillion



Source: www.financialexpress.com



The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Google