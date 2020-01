U.S. retail sales rise steadily; weekly jobless claims fall



Source: www.wsj.com



U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight month in December, with households buying a range of goods even as they cut back on purchases of motor vehicles, suggesting the economy maintained a moderate growth pace at the end of 2019. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy