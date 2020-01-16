Burger King makes Impossible Whopper cheaper by inclusion in value menu



Added: 16.01.2020 13:27 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.srpressgazette.com



Burger King said on Thursday it would add its plant-based Impossible Whopper sandwich to its popular 2 items for $6 promotion, a sign that fast-food chains are trying to reach more customers with affordable options. More in feeds.reuters.com »