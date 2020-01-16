Comcast, late to the streaming party, to give details of NBC's Peacock service



Comcast Corp on Thursday will reveal details of Peacock, its belated entry into the streaming wars, as it harnesses its NBCUniversal library and invests in new content in an effort to capture viewers abandoning cable TV. More in feeds.reuters.com »