U.S.-China trade deal touts financial sector wins, but there's a sense of deja vu



Added: 16.01.2020



Source: www.nytimes.com



The long-awaited U.S.-China trade deal unveiled on Wednesday touted new wins for U.S. companies looking to access China's $40 trillion financial market, but many of the changes were already in the works even before the trade war ignited. More in feeds.reuters.com »