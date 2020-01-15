Dispute settlement in U.S.-China trade deal aims to deter retaliation: official



Source: blog.mywallst.com



The U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal's dispute settlement and enforcement mechanism will take about 90 days to complete and is designed to deter retaliation against any punitive tariffs imposed, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »