U.S., China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement



Added: 15.01.2020



The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the world's two largest economies but leaving a number of sore spots unresolved. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: United States