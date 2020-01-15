U.S-China trade deal touts financial sector wins, but there's a sense of deja-vu



Added: 15.01.2020 19:44 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



The long-awaited U.S.-China trade deal unveiled on Wednesday touted new wins for U.S. financial firms looking to access China's $4 trillion financial market, but many of the changes were already in train even before the trade war ignited. More in feeds.reuters.com »