S&P, Dow notch record highs ahead of signing of trade deal



Added: 15.01.2020 15:56 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: life.nthu.edu.tw



The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes set new record highs on Wednesday on a positive tone around trade talks with China from Trump administration officials ahead of the signing of an initial deal later in the day. More in feeds.reuters.com »