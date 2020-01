S&P, Dow open lower as banks weigh



Added: 15.01.2020 14:42 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: westernmininghistory.com



The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by banking shares after disappointing results from Goldman Sachs, while investors awaited the release of details of an initial U.S.-China trade deal. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Gold