Bank of America beats on bond trading boost, loan growth



Added: 15.01.2020 13:28 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bizjournals.com



Bank of America Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a boost from bond trading and growth in its loan book helped the second-biggest U.S. lender blunt a hit from lower interest rates. More in feeds.reuters.com »