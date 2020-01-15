BlackRock beats profit estimates as assets swell to record $7.43 trillion



Added: 15.01.2020 14:04 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.reuters.com



BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong flows into its exchange-traded fund business that boosted overall assets under management to a record $7.43 trillion. More in feeds.reuters.com »