ï»¿Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Exclusive: 'I'm happy he did it' - in Beirut, wife of fugitive Ghosn slams Japanese justice
Added: 15.01.2020 13:16 | 16 views | 0 comments
Source: www.businessinsider.in
Carlos and Carole Ghosn, the former first couple of carmaker Nissan, are united again in Beirut. They hold hands in the street and whisper together in a mix of Arabic and French. They kiss.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
Nissan
,
Beirut
,
Japan
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FED
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
Iran
Japan
Kimye
Mac
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Players
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Social media
Star Wars
Students
Surgery
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us