ï»¿Wednesday, 15 January 2020
ValueAct's Ubben cheers BlackRock's new stance on climate change
Added: 15.01.2020 4:16 | 18 views | 0 comments
Source: www.businessinsider.com
Investor Jeffrey Ubben, already betting there is money to be made from coaxing corporations into being better citizens, gained an ally on Tuesday when BlackRock Inc chief Laurence Fink told companies to tackle climate change or face his wrath.
