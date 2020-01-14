Wall Street opens flat after mixed big bank results



Added: 14.01.2020 15:16 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.parisianist.com



Wall Street opened largely flat on Tuesday, as investors took a breather following a record rally on optimism over the U.S.-China trade dá¹…eal, while big U.S. banks reported mixed quarterly results. More in feeds.reuters.com »