Wells Fargo quarterly profit slumps as legal costs mount



Source: qz.com



Wells Fargo & Co reported a 55% slump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the fallout from a sales scandal that erupted in 2016 drove the bank to set aside another $1.5 billion toward legal expenses. More in feeds.reuters.com »