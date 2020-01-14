ï»¿Tuesday, 14 January 2020
China's yuan gains after U.S. drops China FX manipulator label
Added: 14.01.2020 12:30 | 11 views | 0 comments
Source: www.eenews.net
China's yuan climbed to its highest level since July on Tuesday and the Japanese yen plumbed eight-month lows as the U.S. Treasury Department reversed its decision in August to designate China as a currency manipulator.
Japan
