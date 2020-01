Record stocks stall ahead of U.S.-China trade deal



Added: 14.01.2020 12:46 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.investing.com



Global markets experienced a slight bout of weakness on Tuesday as traders cashed in on recent record highs, awaited a long-anticipated U.S.-China trade deal and began to digest the first Wall Street earnings of the new year. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks