Wells Fargo quarterly profit slumps 55%



Added: 14.01.2020



Wells Fargo & Co reported a 55% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as it struggled to grow in a lower interest rate environment and saw a surge in cost stemming from the regulatory fallout of a series of sales scandals. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Surgery