Stocks, dollar gain ahead of U.S.-China trade deal



Added: 13.01.2020 16:17 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.usatoday.com



The dollar edged higher while a gauge of global equity markets rose on Monday, lifted by optimism over the planned signing this week of a U.S.-China trade deal and expectations the start of the U.S. corporate earnings season will not disappoint. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks