As businesses hold back, U.S. consumers seen boosting big banks' profits



Consumer lending is expected to propel profits for big U.S. banks when they unveil fourth-quarter results this week, though stress in corporate lending and uneven capital markets may cast a shadow over results. More in feeds.reuters.com »