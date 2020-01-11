China's Communist Party expels ex-chairman of China Development Bank



A former chairman of the China Development Bank, Hu Huaibang, has been expelled from the country's ruling Communist Party for serious violations of discipline, the party's graft watchdog said on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com »