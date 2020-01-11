WarnerMedia's CNN to pay $76 million to settle dispute with Team Video Services



WarnerMedia's news channel CNN, owned by AT&T Inc , on Friday agreed to pay $76 million in backpay to settle a long-standing dispute over the termination of a contract with camera operators Team Video Services (TVS). More in feeds.reuters.com »