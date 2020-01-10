Lebanon may lift Ghosn's travel ban if files not received within 40 days: caretaker justice minister

Lebanon may lift a travel ban on ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn if files pertaining to his case do not arrive from Japan within 40 days, caretaker justice minister Albert Serhan said in a statement on Friday.