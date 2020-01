U.S. December payrolls up less than expected



Source: theclarice.umd.edu



U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in December, but the pace of hiring remains more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy