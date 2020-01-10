Sainsbury's Roberts is leading internal contender to be next CEO: sources



Source: www.rollingstone.com



Sainsbury's retail and operations director Simon Roberts has emerged as the internal favorite to succeed Mike Coupe as chief executive if the supermarket group opts to promote from within, two people with knowledge of the matter said. More in feeds.reuters.com »