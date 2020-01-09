Italian court turns down Vivendi's request to suspend freeze on Mediaset stake



Source: fashionablymale.net



An Italian court has thrown out a request by Vivendi to suspend a ruling forcing it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset , a court document showed on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »