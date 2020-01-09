Weak holiday sales at Kohl's, J.C. Penney spell further trouble for traditional retailers



Source: www.reuters.com



Kohl's Corp and J.C. Penney Co Inc posted weak holiday season sales on Thursday, affirming that traditional brick-and-mortar retailers struggled to compete with record-breaking online shopping between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. More in feeds.reuters.com »