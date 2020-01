Volkswagen's 2019 vehicle deliveries slightly above 2018



Volkswagen Group said on Thursday its vehicle deliveries last year were slightly above the previous year's level, revising up an earlier forecast which predicted 2019 sales would be level with the year before. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Volkswagen