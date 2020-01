Ghosn: I thought Versailles palace party venue was a gift



Former Nissan-Renault boss Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he had not initially paid to hold a family party in the grounds of the sumptuous Versailles Palace because he thought the palace was offering him the use of the venue for free.