Oil dives on soothing words from U.S., Iran and on U.S. crude build

Added: 08.01.2020 18:16 | 14 views | 0 comments

Oil futures fell near 4% on Wednesday in a wild swing, soaring close to a four-month high in early trade on an Iranian rocket attack on U.S. forces in Iraq but then retreating as the countries quickly ratcheted back tensions.