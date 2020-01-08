Kraft Heinz names Campbell exec to head U.S. business



Added: 08.01.2020 16:24 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mcall.com



Kraft Heinz Co on Wednesday named Campbell Soup Co executive Carlos Abrams-Rivera as the leader of its U.S. business, the Heinz ketchup maker's latest executive hire as it aims to revitalize its business after a troubling year. More in feeds.reuters.com »