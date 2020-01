Ted Baker's lenders hire restructuring experts for independent review: Sky News



Added: 08.01.2020 14:06 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.retaildetail.eu



Ted Baker's lenders have hired advisers to carry out an independent review of the troubled British fashion retailer to assess its prospects, Sky News said https://news.sky.com/story/ted-baker-lenders-call-for-help-at-ailing-retail-chain-11903703 on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »