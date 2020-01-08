ï»¿Wednesday, 08 January 2020
Airlines re-route flights away from Iraq, Iran airspace after missile attack on U.S. troops
Added: 08.01.2020 7:04 | 4 views | 0 comments
Source: www.haaretz.com
Several major airlines said on Wednesday they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned U.S. carriers from the area following an Iranian missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.
