In U-turn, Boeing recommends 737 MAX simulator training for pilots



Added: 07.01.2020



Source: www.timeslive.co.za



Boeing Co said on Tuesday it was recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they resume flying the 737 MAX, a shift from its previous position that pilots only needed computer-based training on new software following two fatal crashes. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Boeing