Waymo self-driving vehicles cover 20 million miles on public roads



Source: www.businessinsider.com



Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc , said its vehicles had covered more than 20 million miles (32.2 million km) on public roads since its creation in 2009. More in feeds.reuters.com »