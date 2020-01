Occidental to cut Western Midstream stake to reduce debt



Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Monday it would cut its majority stake in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners LP to less than 50% in 2020, to reduce its debt that grew significantly with the Anadarko Petroleum Corp deal. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU