Louis Dreyfus owner pledges her stake as collateral in $1 billion Credit Suisse loan: filing



Added: 06.01.2020 11:56 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: christianbobst.photoshelter.com



Margarita Louis-Dreyfus borrowed $1 billion from Credit Suisse last year to buy out minority shareholders of Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and pledged her majority stake in the commodities trader as collateral, a company filing showed. More in feeds.reuters.com »