Fugitive financier Jho Low denies being 'mastermind' behind 1MDB



Source: www.nytimes.com



Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho has said he only acted as an intermediary for deals involving 1MDB, denying in an interview published on Monday that he had set the stage for the theft of billions of dollars from the Malaysian state fund. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Malaysia