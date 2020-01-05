Take Five: Crude awakening



Added: 05.01.2020 16:16 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.airforcetimes.com



Geopolitics is back in the driving seat. The U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander has doused the nascent New Year rally and delivered a $3 boost for oil prices on fears that any violent retaliation from Tehran would disrupt energy supplies. More in feeds.reuters.com » Seat, Iran Tags: Oil