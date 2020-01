Novartis, Merck and Allergan join those raising U.S. drug prices for 2020



Novartis AG, Merck & Co Inc and Allergan Plc were among companies that raised U.S. prices on more than 100 prescription medicines on Friday, bringing the tally to 445 drugs that will cost 2020, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. More in feeds.reuters.com »