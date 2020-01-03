M&S names former Tesco executive as interim finance chief



Added: 03.01.2020 11:40 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



British retailer Marks & Spencer on Friday named former Tesco executive David Surdeau as its interim chief financial officer, temporarily filling a void left by the departure of Humphrey Singer. More in feeds.reuters.com »