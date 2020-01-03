Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 vehicles



Added: 03.01.2020 3:50 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.forbes.com



U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Friday cut the starting price for its China-made Model 3 vehicles to 299,050 yuan ($42,910.85) after receiving Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, according to its China website. More in feeds.reuters.com »