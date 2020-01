Dollar recovers from six-month low after year-end selloff



The dollar recovered from a six-month low to add 0.44% on Thursday, the first trading day of 2020, ending a four-day losing streak and a downbeat December that had left the index virtually flat at the end of 2019. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: India