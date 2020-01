More drugmakers hike U.S. prices as new year begins



Added: 01.01.2020 17:17 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: www.marketwatch.com



Drugmakers including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, and Biogen Inc hiked U.S. list prices on more than 50 drugs on Wednesday, bringing total New Year's Day drug price increases to more than 250, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: GM