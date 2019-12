Oil posts biggest yearly rise since 2016



Source: www.thebridgenewsng.com



Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday, the last trading day of the decade, but notched the biggest annual gain in three years, supported by a thaw in the prolonged U.S.-China trade war and ongoing supply cuts from major oil producers. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil