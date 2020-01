Stocks end 2019 near record highs, dollar slides



Source: www.usatoday.com



The dollar slid to a six-month low on Monday as progress on U.S.-China trade tensions led investors to higher-risk assets, while a year-end rally that pushed global equity markets to record highs petered out on the last trading day of the year. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks