Tencent gets into global groove with stake in Vivendi's Universal

Added: 31.12.2019

A Tencent-led consortium is taking a 10% stake in Vivendi's Universal Music Group, valuing the music label that houses Lady Gaga and The Beatles at 30 billion euros ($34 billion) and giving the Chinese firm a global backstage pass.