'Do Not Sell My Info': U.S. retailers rush to comply with California's new privacy law

U.S. retailers including Walmart Inc will add "Do Not Sell My Info" links to their websites and signage in stores starting Jan. 1, allowing California shoppers to understand for the first time what personal and other data the retailers collect, sources said.