U.S. LNG exports soar in 2019 but supply glut may await in 2020

Added: 30.12.2019

U.S. exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) head into 2020 after a record year that saw exports soar by more than 60%, but growing concerns about weakened demand and heavy competition could act as headwinds in the coming year.